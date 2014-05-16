BEIJING May 16 China's commerce ministry said
on Friday it was confident the country could achieve its target
of 7.5 percent growth in total trade this year.
"We are confident of achieving the annual trade growth
target this year after making arduous efforts," ministry
spokesman Shen Danyang told reporters at a regular briefing.
"Generally speaking, we keep a cautiously optimistic view on
the trade performance this year."
The comments came after China announced on Thursday it was
increasing its support for the trade sector with a raft of new
measures, including giving more tax breaks, credit insurance and
currency hedging options to exporters.
