BEIJING, July 10 China's exports rose 7.2
percent in June from a year earlier, while imports rose 5.5
percent, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $31.6
billion for the month, the Customs Administration said on
Thursday.
That compared with market expectations in a Reuters poll of
a 10.6 percent rise in exports, a 5.8 percent increase in
imports and a trade surplus of $35 billion.
China's exports have been sluggish for much of this year but
recently began showing signs of life thanks to firmer global
demand. Imports also have been weak, highlighting sluggish
domestic demand, but recent data has pointed to signs of
stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
