BEIJING, June 30 China posted a $18.3 billion deficit on trade in services in May and a deficit of $76.7 billion in the first five months of 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

China posted a $58.8 billion surplus on trade of goods in May and a surplus of $207.8 billion in the January-May period, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)