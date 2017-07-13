FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
China June exports rise 11.3 pct y/y, beating forecasts
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2017 / 3:27 AM / 2 days ago

China June exports rise 11.3 pct y/y, beating forecasts

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June exports rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations, while imports expanded 17.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $42.77 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast June exports to have risen 8.7 percent, in line with the annual growth figure in May.

Imports were forecast to have climbed 13.1 percent. In May, imports rose a faster-than-expected 14.8 percent.

Analysts expected China's trade surplus to have widened to $42.44 billion in June from May's $40.81 billion. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.