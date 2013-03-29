BEIJING China will scrap import duties on a raft of technical equipment from April 1, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, in a move to help domestic manufacturers in key industries.

Solar cell equipment, signalling systems for high-speed railways and manufacturing equipment for flat-panel display screens are among items on the list of tax exempt items, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The ministry said the move mainly covered equipment and raw materials that China does not have the capacity to produce.

The ministry also reimposed import taxes on some goods, including hydraulic support equipment, with effect from April 1, 2013, according to the statement.

China has cut import duties on 780 products earlier this year, including consumer products, manufacturing equipment and environment-friendly products.

(Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)