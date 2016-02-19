Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
BEIJING China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said he was confident that China's trade conditions would stabilise and improve in 2016, he said in an interview with state television on Friday.
China's January exports and imports shrank much faster than expected, according to official data, with exports falling 11.2 percent from a year earlier and imports declining 18.8 percent.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.