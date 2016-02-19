BEIJING China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said he was confident that China's trade conditions would stabilise and improve in 2016, he said in an interview with state television on Friday.

China's January exports and imports shrank much faster than expected, according to official data, with exports falling 11.2 percent from a year earlier and imports declining 18.8 percent.

