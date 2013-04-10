* China March exports +10.0 pct y/y vs 10.5 pct expected
By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, April 10 China saw a mild trade deficit
of $884 million in March as a forecast-busting 14.1 percent year
on year surge in imports eclipsed export growth of 10 percent,
signalling that domestic demand was gathering steam needed to
drive economic recovery.
Customs Administration data on Wednesday showed import
growth far in excess of the 5.2 percent expected, while exports
fell just short of the 10.5 percent rise forecast in the
benchmark Reuters poll.
That left China with a trade deficit, compared with a
forecast surplus of $15.4 billion and February's surplus of
$15.3 billion.
Haibin Zhu, chief China economist at JP Morgan in Hong Kong,
said the surge in imports in March could help dispel a major
concern over the strength of the domestic demand cycle prompted
by weakness of import data in previous months.
"The stronger than expected import growth for March suggest
this cycle is probably coming to a turning point," Zhu told
Reuters. "If domestic demand turns out to be stronger than
expected, it's definitely positive for the economic outlook."
Brent crude futures steadied above $106 per barrel and the
Australian dollar hit a 2-1/2-month high after the data as
investors cheered numbers that implied recovering domestic
demand and strong appetite for commodity imports.
China's Commerce Ministry has pledged to unveil fresh
measures this year to boost imports, chiming with Beijing's
long-term goal of balancing its trade structure to pursue more
sustainable growth by tilting the economy more towards domestic
consumption.
A pair of surveys last week showed that stronger domestic
demand helped China's factory activity to rebound in March, with
new orders up sharply in a sign that the underlying economic
recovery is strong enough to weather any risks from patchy
external environment.
Analysts say investment-led domestic demand is vital to
China's burgeoning recovery from a slowdown in 2012 that saw the
economy expand at its slackest pace since 1999 -- albeit at a
7.8 percent rate that is the envy of its major trading partners.
Especially so as exports, which are about 30 percent of
China's GDP, face significant demand headwinds from
debt-constrained consumers and governments in the European Union
and the United States -- the country's two biggest foreign
markets.
Wednesday's data follows two months of particularly strong
export growth -- February's soared past forecasts to jump by a
fifth year on year, even after January's had jumped by 25
percent -- which had implied a overseas demand boom that had
confounded economists.
UNCOMFORTABLE REALITY
"We thought something odd had been going on with (export)
numbers," said Alistair Thornton, China economist at IHS Global
Insight in Beijing, who believes the export data does not
support the notion of the overall economy gaining significant
momentum and remains suspicious of it.
"China's exports to Hong Kong grew by an astounding 93
percent year on year -- the highest since March 1995 -- whilst
exports to the EU contracted by 14 percent year on year and
those to the U.S. sank by 7 percent. Given a lot of exports to
Hong Kong are actually re-exported to the EU and US as final
destinations, this seems a little incongruous, to say the
least," he said.
"The upshot is that the 10 percent headline (export) growth
number masks an uncomfortable reality -- either the trade data
is unreliable, or if it is reliable, then what are being booked
as exports are not actually exports. Either way, this is not an
optimistic data release," Thornton added.
Analysts believe that Hong Kong is often used by Chinese
firms as a conduit through which they can inflate invoices to
boost foreign exchange earnings, though there are also
legitimate reasons for routing via the special administrative
region to mitigate tax bills and third-party customs duties.
There's a huge amount at stake in an economy where total
trade was worth some $3.9 trillion in 2012. March exports were
worth $182.2 billion, while imports were worth $183.1 billion.
Zheng Yuesheng, spokesman of General Administration of
Customs, told a news conference on Wednesday at which the trade
data was released that the issue was being investigated.
"We are now looking into the issue closely and have done
some initial research. We will work with related government
departments to do more detailed research in the future and hope
to sort out various reasons behind abnormal trade growth with
Hong Kong and will take regulatory measures if needed," he said.
INTERNAL STRENGTH
Ting Lu, chief China economist at Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong, echoed concerns about the Hong Kong export
surge, but was more focused on the import numbers.
"Import growth in March, mainly on rising domestic demand
for raw materials, was strong, implying robust FAI (fixed asset
investment) growth in coming months," Lu wrote in a client note.
Infrastructure spending - which grew at an annual rate of
21.3 percent in the first two months of 2013 - has provided a
crucial underpinning to activity in the world's second biggest
economy and is widely credited with triggering the recovery
which began in Q4 last year.
Iron ore imports jumped 14.4 percent in March from February,
Customs data showed, feeding steel mills that have been
producing in excess of 2 million tonnes of steel per day since
mid-February in anticipation of a further domestic demand boost.
On the internal front, the accelerating restocking process
in some industries and a favorable base effect from a year ago
may have flattered March imports, which otherwise remain
constrained by falling global commodity prices and a
slower-than-expected upturn in investment demand, analysts said.
But Lu pointed to growth of imports for domestic use
improving to 4.8 percent year on year in March from a fall of
2.3 percent in January-February combined, as a clear sign of an
uptick in internal demand fuelling economic output.
"With the rise in import growth, which implies a rise in
domestic demand as well as some other indicators, we believe GDP
growth will rebound in Q2 to above 8.0 percent (we forecast 8.1
percent)," Lu said.
China is set to report GDP data for the first quarter of
2013 on Monday, April 15. Economists polled by Reuters have a
consensus GDP growth forecast of 8 percent versus growth of 7.9
percent in Q4 2012.
