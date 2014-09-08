* Aug exports +9.4 pct y/y, growth slows but beats forecasts
* Imports fall 2.4 pct, highlight soft domestic demand
* Trade surplus hits record high $49.8 bln
* Economists say data argues for more policy easing
(Adds comments, background)
BEIJING, Sept 8 China's import growth
unexpectedly fell for the second consecutive month in August,
posting its worst performance in over a year and stoking
speculation about whether authorities should loosen policy
further to revive domestic demand.
Imports by the world's second-biggest economy fell 2.4
percent in August compared with a year ago, the General
Administration of Customs said on Monday, missing a Reuters
estimate for a 1.7 percent rise.
It was the second straight month that China's import growth
was surprisingly weak, raising concerns that tepid domestic
demand exacerbated by a cooling housing market is increasingly
weighing on the economy.
In contrast, China's exports were surprisingly buoyant in
August amid stronger global demand. They jumped 9.4 percent from
a year earlier to beat a forecast rise of 8 percent, although
the growth rate slowed from 14.5 percent in July.
That pushed the trade surplus to an unexpected all-time high
of $49.8 billion, which could put further appreciation pressure
on the yuan currency.
Although falling commodity prices have magnified the
weakness in imports as China's trade data is measured in terms
of value, analysts said Chinese demand also seemed to be
fizzling.
"It's an interesting set of numbers for policymakers," said
Louis Kuijs, an economist at RBS.
"It calls for more policy easing, but at the same time,
strong exports and a record surplus will put some pressure on
policymakers to let the currency rise in some way or the other."
China's economy has had a bumpy ride this year. Growth
rebounded slightly in the second quarter from an 18-month low
thanks to a stream of government stimulus measures, but hopes
that the recovery would gain traction were dashed in July when
data showed activity was stumbling again.
As a result, authorities have repeatedly warned that China
may miss its target to grow its trade sector by 7.5 percent this
year, even though they maintained that the broader economy can
grow by around 7.5 percent in 2014.
Indeed, a breakdown of Monday's trade data showed Chinese
exports slowed across most major markets, compared with July
when growth hit a 15-month high.
Exports to the United States, the top buyer of Chinese
exports, rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with
July's 12.3 percent increase. Sales to Europe, where factory
activity is faltering, cooled to 12.1 percent on an annual
basis, from July's 17 percent.
In terms of imports, purchases from Europe - a major seller
of goods and services to China - fell to a 14-month low of 4.5
percent from a year earlier.
Some analysts said the lacklustre data corroborated with
figures seen elsewhere. Steel demand, for instance, has not
rebounded despite a steep fall in iron ore prices, noted Mark
Pervan, head of research at ANZ Bank.
"That's telling you that they are more cautious on
short-term demand," Pervan said, referring to steel mills. "I
think that's because of the direction of the housing market
currently, which is moving downward."
PROPERTY DRAG
China's trade sector is a major employer in the country even
though it dragged on the economy last year - net exports
subtracted 4.4 percent from gross domestic product.
The export sector was also surprisingly buoyant in July,
helping the trade surplus to balloon to a then record of $47.3
billion. The upbeat performance was helped in part by a
strengthening U.S. economy, China's top export destination.
But risks posed by the cooling property sector have dimmed
any optimism brought on by perkier foreign demand.
The real estate sector, which accounts for about 15 percent
of China's economic output, is experiencing its worst downturn
in two years as sales and prices turn south.
The housing slump, combined with a startling drop in credit
supply last month to a six-year low, has led many analysts to
predict that China's leaders need to loosen policy further and
offer more stimulus if they wish to grow the economy by the
targeted 7.5 percent.
More analysts are calling for the central bank to cut banks'
reserve requirement ratio nationwide, though the majority still
feel that the central bank is not likely to cut interest rates.
"The trade data indicated downward pressure on China's
economy," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin Wanguo in
Shanghai. "Policymakers may need to enhance their efforts to
support the domestic economy if industrial output growth slows
to 8.6 percent or below in coming months."
August industrial output data later this week is expected to
show a slowdown to 8.8 percent growth from 9.0 percent in July.
Growth in retail sales and fixed-asset investment likely also
cooled slightly.
CURRENCY PRESSURE
With China's trade surplus expanding to record levels, some
economists said the yuan could rise further, driven by stronger
market demand, after hitting a near six-month high last week.
That could force China's central bank to decide whether it
should let the yuan rise further at the cost of hurting Chinese
exporters, or intervene in the foreign exchange market to temper
the currency's strength.
The yuan is a lightning rod issue between China and its
major trade partners including the United States, which accuse
China of deliberately suppressing the currency to help its
exporters.
China has always denied such accusations, even though its
central bank is often seen by traders to be intervening in the
currency market.
"The large trade surplus, plus the decent renminbi yields,
will add appreciation pressure on the renminbi if the central
bank does not intervene intensively in the market," ANZ
economists said in a note on Monday.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim
Coghill)