* Dec exports +9.7 pct y/y vs forecast +6.8 pct
* Dec imports -2.4 pct y/y vs forecast -7.4 pct
* Dec trade surplus $49.6 bln, smaller than Nov
* Two-way 2014 trade rose 3.4 pct, below target
(Adds details on expected stimulus measures)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's December trade
data beat expectations as demand from a stronger U.S. economy
helped offset weakness in Europe and Japan, while Chinese
bargain-shopping in commodities markets put a floor under
sliding imports.
But while exports grew faster and imports shrank less than
forecast, trade officials warned of more headwinds to come in
the first quarter if global demand remains uneven.
Policymakers are trying to steer the world's second-largest
economy through a soft patch as it confronts weak demand,
overcapacity and a cooling property market. The central bank
unexpectedly cut interest rates in November and many economists
expect further stimulus in coming months to avert a sharper
slowdown.
Exports in December rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier in
dollar-denominated terms, data from the General Administration
of Customs showed on Tuesday, handily beating a Reuters poll by
nearly three full percentage points.
Imports dropped by only 2.4 percent, where analysts'
consensus was for a far steeper decline of 7.4 percent.
But officials were cautious when discussing how much
positive momentum trade will deliver this year.
"We think the negative factors that crimped trade
performance in 2014 will be sustained for a period of time,"
said Zheng Yuesheng, a spokesman for China's customs bureau.
Zheng was referring to factors such as a weak recovery in
the world economy, falling foreign direct investment in Chinese
manufacturing and rising domestic production costs.
COMMODITIES WINDFALL
The smaller fall in imports than in November was largely due
to a resurgence in commodity purchases, and Zheng noted sliding
prices had been a net benefit for the country by reducing import
costs. China posted a trade surplus of $49.6 billion for the
month, smaller than November's record $54.5 billion.
China imported 30.37 million tonnes of crude oil in
December, or 7.15 million barrels per day (bpd), topping the 7
million bpd mark for the first time, customs data showed, as the
world's largest oil importer took advantage of slumping global
prices to fill its strategic reserves.
It also purchased a record high volume of iron ore.
However, falling commodity prices have proven to be a net
negative for Chinese industrial profits, and analysts warned
that investors should not read too much into the recovery in
imports.
"The jump in commodities imports was a big boost to overall
trade figures (but) is not a reflection of underlying demand,"
said Nelson Wang, an energy analyst at CLSA Research.
During 2014, China's total trade value increased by 3.4
percent from a year earlier, short of the official target of 7.5
percent, and some analysts have raised questions about whether
export data was inflated by fake invoicing as firms speculated
in the currency and commodities markets.
Still, there may be signs that exports are bottoming out,
even if they are not expected to rebound strongly enough to
fully offset other downward pressures on the economy.
"Today's data means China's export sector remains one of the
world's best performing," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, China
economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.
"Although the global economy remains fragile, we nonetheless
expect growth in many of China's key export markets, such as the
U.S., to stage a slight recovery this year, which should provide
support to Chinese exports."
But he added that "those anticipating a stimulus driven
pick-up in investment or a marked turnaround in the property
sector will be disappointed."
Q4 GDP DATA NEXT WEEK
China, due to release GDP data for the fourth quarter next
week, has been long awaiting a turnaround in imports, which
would show a recovery in domestic demand.
Economists believe full-year 2014 growth may undershoot the
government's 7.5 percent target, the weakest expansion in 24
years. Some believe Beijing will set a less ambitious goal of 7
percent for 2015 as the housing downturn drags on.
Stock markets barely reacted to the data, with the CSI300
Index of the major listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen closing flat.
Spot yuan ticked up slightly to close at 6.1983
per dollar, but demand for the currency has flagged in the face
of an ascendant dollar.
"The continuous appreciation of the U.S dollar since October
had a smaller-than-expected impact on China's exports; the
depreciation of the yuan since late November also contributed to
it," said Nie Wen, economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai, adding
that he expected China's 2015 exports to be depressed by
offshore currency movements.
"Monetary authorities are very likely to engineer a periodic
depreciation of the yuan if the next export figure is sluggish."
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Fayen Wong;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)