* Jan DDGS imports more than four times volumes a year ago
* Jan sorghum imports at nearly 1 mln T -JCI data
* January barley imports down 58.8 pct on year
(Adds more data and comments)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China's imports of distillers'
dried grains, a protein-rich feed ingredient, surged in January
to 290,653 tonnes, or more than four times the volumes in the
same month a year ago, according to General Administration of
Customs data published on Monday.
But January imports were down 30 percent from December's
419,896 tonnes after traders slowed their purchases on worries
over a probe into the U.S. shipments.
China, the world's top buyer of the by-product of corn
ethanol, buys almost all of its distillers' dried grains (DDGS)
imports from the United States as a substitute for expensive
domestic corn in animal feeds. The United States is the world's
largest exporter of DDGS.
"Companies are still buying to benefit from low U.S. prices
and shipment arrival before May should be safe," said one trader
with a major Chinese buyer.
The January shipment was valued at an average $235.4 per
tonne, down from about $305 per tonne for imports in July last
year, when the country imported a record 1.1 million tonnes of
DDGS, customs data showed.
Last month's imports showed a big gain over January 2015
partly because trade was interrupted a year ago due to findings
of traces of an unapproved genetically-modified corn strain.
Traders expect DDGS imports to stay at current low levels.
Government authorities have also been slow in issuing import
permits for barley and sorghum, which could slow down imports of
those grains as well.
China imported a record volume of corn substitutes,
including DDGS and sorghum in 2015 to use in the place of
domestic corn, which is priced about 50 percent higher than the
imports due to Beijing's stockpile policy.
In January, China imported 58.8 percent less barley from the
same month a year ago at 362,334 tonnes. China's corn imports
fell 98 percent to 7,986 tonnes.
But sorghum imports stayed high, with China importing
923,941 tonnes of the grain, all from the United States, up from
733,590 tonnes in January 2015, according to customs data
published by Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.
China is preparing to sell some of its aged corn stocks to
processors at a discounted price this month, and more state corn
sales are expected to help reduce the country's record high
level of reserves of the grain, and that could dent domestic
demand for imports.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Tom
Hogue)