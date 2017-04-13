BEIJING, April 13 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with
its biggest trade partners in March. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes
year-on-year):
Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports +/- Exports Imports +/-
+/- % y/y % y/y +/- % m/m % m/m
Japan 12.1 14.1 -2.0 8.5 13.6 52.9 14.2
Korea 9.3 14.3 -5.0 13.7 7.3 41.8 9.8
Taiwan 3.5 11.7 -8.2 -3.2 5.6 34.3 10.8
European Union 28.7 21.0 7.7 16.6 9.3 36.7 28.0
USA 32.5 14.8 17.7 19.7 15.1 49.8 30.9
Australia 3.3 8.8 -5.5 19.2 74.8 57.6 28.8
ASEAN 24.2 19.0 5.2 11.9 22.7 65.6 21.4
