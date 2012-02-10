* China imports fall 15.3 percent in January versus year ago
* China exports fall 0.5 percent in January versus year ago
* Lunar New Year, slower external demand cited
* EU holds summit with Beijing next week
* U.S. hosts China vice president in Washington
By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's imports in January
fell the most since the depths of the global financial crisis,
raising concerns that demand may be weaker than previously
thought even allowing for Lunar New Year factory shutdowns.
Imports sank 15.3 percent in January versus January 2011 --
the lowest since August 2009 -- while exports fell 0.5 percent
over the same period, the worst showing since November 2009,
customs data showed on Friday.
While raising worries about the resilience of domestic
demand, which has shielded the world's second-largest economy
from slackening exports, it also raises alarm bells about
China's ability to support a frail global economy.
"A fall of over 15 percent in January cannot be entirely
explained by the Lunar calendar, and adds weight to the view
that economic output is slower than headline indicators might
suggest," said Ren Xianfeng, an economist at IHS Global in
Beijing.
Still, Lunar New Year distortions will make policymakers
wary of any hasty reaction. Analysts expect them to assess
January and February data combined before deciding whether the
current policy of gentle easing should be intensified.
The big imports drop combined with a smaller exports drop
left China with a trade surplus of $27.3 billion in January, its
biggest in six months and confounding expectations of a further
narrowing.
Exports to the European Union, China's top export market,
fell 3.2 percent in January from a year earlier, the first
decline since February last year, the data shows.
Exports to the United States rose 5.5 percent in January
from a year earlier, slowing from December's 11.9 percent rise
and marking the weakest pace since February last year.
Other figures on Friday showed China's current account
surplus shrank in 2011, offering Beijing fresh evidence to show
critics of its currency policy that it is relying less on
external demand.
Chinese leaders can point to the figures next week at a
summit with European Union officials in Beijing, as can
Vice-President Xi Jinping, widely expected to be China's next
leader, who visits Washington on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar edged lower after the trade
data as investors worried it pointed to weaker China demand for
the country's commodities.
Still, analysts cautioned against reading too much into a
single month of data skewed heavily by the seasonal distortion
of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January
this year and in February last year. Factories typically shut or
run at half speed during this period.
That left economists reading between the lines with the wide
range of their forecasts a clear sign of uncertainty.
"The drop in both January exports and imports is not drastic
enough to trigger any aggressive move in monetary policy," Sun
Junwei, economist at HSBC Global Research in Beijing, said.
"The decision makers may probably look at more indicators
for February and other data such as foreign exchange purchase
positions to gauge the policy stance."
Analysts at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said in a client
note that making swift adjustments for actual days worked showed
the data in a different light.
Under such an adjustment, exports may have grown 28.7
percent from a year earlier and imports may have risen 10
percent given that there were just 17 working days in January
compared to 22 working days a year ago.
LIMITED ROOM FOR EASING
China's economic expansion struck a 2-1/2 year low of 8.9
percent in the last three months of 2011, extending a steady
slowdown that had prompted the government in the autumn to
switch policy settings to support growth. It has gently eased
monetary and fiscal conditions since.
The central bank cut the bank reserve ratio in late November
for the first time in three years and is expected to reduce it
further to help offset an expected decline in capital inflows. A
fall in these inflows hinder money supply growth and so economic
growth, analysts say.
The market had anticipated a cut in banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) ahead of the Lunar New Year. But the
People's Bank of China, the central bank, has opted instead to
sue open market operations to inject short-term liquidity into
the financial system.
Many analysts reckon a cut in the RRR may now be set back
until March after data on Thursday showed annual inflation
spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5 percent in January.
"We do not believe there will be imminent direct policy
implications from this data because policy makers understand
January data are all highly distorted across the board.
"Taken at face value today's trade data should push policy
makers to loosen policy further. This may well happen if
February year-on-year exports data is still as low but we
believe there will be a large rebound to double-digit levels,"
Yu Song, China economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note to
clients.
"At the same time, the pressures to loosen from trade data
are offset by yesterday's CPI data, which surprised on the
upside, which taken at face value would point to a need to
tighten policy."
Few analysts believe the central bank will cut interest
rates this year, with annual inflation staying stubbornly higher
than the one-year deposit rate of 3.5 percent.
STABLE YUAN
The slope of China's economic slowdown has been shallow
enough for the consensus to emerge that a hard economic landing
will be avoided, even though many private-sector economists
forecast that 2012 will see the slowest pace of expansion in a
decade.
The first quarter of 2012 is widely expected to mark the
bottom of China's economic downswing. Signs from the most recent
purchasing managers index survey showed a slight expansion of
the factory sector in January.
China's minister of commerce, Chen Deming, had flagged that
January's numbers would not look pretty in a statement released
on Thursday, adding that a stable yuan currency was
needed to help Chinese exporters.
However, the closely managed yuan rose to a
record intraday high of 6.2884 per dollar on Friday, which
traders said would be designed to appease long-festering
concerns in the West that China holds down the value of the
currency to boost exports.
Xi is likely to hear calls in the United States next week
that Beijing allow the currency to rise at a faster rate. The EU
is also likely to make such calls when it meets China's leaders.
However, a Reuters poll this month suggested such hopes may
be dashed. It showed that China is expected to slow the pace of
yuan gains to help exporters cope with the slowdown in global
demand growth.
The yuan is likely to gain 2.8 percent over the next 12
months, slower than the 4.7 percent rise in 2011.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) --
guardian of the country's $3.18 trillion of official reserves
that have become the world's biggest largely on the strength of
Chinese exports -- said the country's current account surplus
would fall sharply in 2012.
SAFE said though that the surplus, which narrowed in 2011 to
2.7 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent in 2010, would remain
despite the risk of external shocks to demand and capital flows.