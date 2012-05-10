* Exports up 4.9 pct yr/yr (forecast up 8.5 pct) vs 8.9 pct
in March
* Imports up 0.3 pct yr/yr (forecast up 11 pct) vs 5.3 pct
in March
* Trade surplus $18.4 bln (forecast $8.5 bln) vs $5.35 bln
in March
By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, May 10 China risks a fresh downturn in
demand for goods from its massive factory sector, with weaker
than expected exports and stalling headline import growth
signalling that government spending is the crucial factor
keeping the economy moving.
Annual growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent, far
below forecasts of an 11 percent increase, while exports managed
growth of just 4.9 percent versus expectations of 8.5 percent,
customs data on Thursday showed.
Shipments to emerging economies experienced a drop alongside
well-flagged European weakness.
"We know the external climate is not particularly conducive
to strong export growth and digging into the data you can see
primarily it is a euro zone story, which is to be expected,"
Alistair Thornton, China economist at IHS Global Insight in
Beijing, told Reuters.
"But the headline number on import growth is less expected
and more worrying. It does point to a real weakness in the
domestic economy and shows that we have not yet turned the
corner into a sustained recovery."
The risks to China's factory-focused economy of weakness in
private sector final demand were underscored by a drop-off in
shipments from Asian economies that feed China's export-oriented
assembly lines, while robust imports from Australia and solid
annual volume growth in raw material imports indicate that
state-led infrastructure spending underpins economic activity.
Asian shares lost ground after the numbers
and the Australian dollar, sensitive to expected demand
from the biggest market for the country's commodities, pared
gains made following strong local jobs data.
MORE STIMULUS NEEDED?
The question now being asked by investors is whether the
Chinese government, which has ramped up spending on social
housing and basic infrastructure as part of its pro-growth
policy bias since the autumn of 2011, should take further steps.
"At the moment the evidence is not yet decisive enough to
say that the government needs to do more," Wang Tao, China
economist at UBS in Hong Kong, said.
Calendar-adjusted month-on-month export growth was 9.4
percent while imports rose 7.3 percent on the same basis. Year
over year, the growth rates were 7.2 percent and 4.8 percent,
respectively - a sign that demand at home and abroad might not
be as bad as the headline data implies.
"We think government easing has already been coming through
in social housing construction and infrastructure spending,"
Wang said, adding that the gathering consensus view that China's
economy had bottomed out remained valid.
Other economists agreed that Thursday's data alone was
insufficient to trigger fresh easing steps, such as a quick cut
to the reserve ratio requirements (RRR) for banks that would
give them more money to lend.
"It doesn't change much for monetary policy," Yao Wei, China
economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said.
"The PBOC is experimenting with a new approach to manage
liquidity. Instead of using required reserve ratio cuts, they
are conducting reverse repos, which gives them more flexibility.
I don't think this report changes the outlook that much."
China has cut RRR by 100 basis points from a record high of
21.5 percent in two steps, the last a 50 bps cut in February.
The market consensus is for 150 bps of more RRR cuts this year,
according to the benchmark Reuters poll.
Arguing against an emergency RRR cut is that the slide in
import growth was in part caused by a sharp year-on-year drop in
commodity prices - the widely-tracked Thomson Reuters-Jefferies
CRB index is down about 17.4 percent year on year - left
a hefty trade surplus of $18.4 billion, which is a key component
in money supply growth which is targeted at 14 percent in 2012.
China's policymakers, while keen to support growth, are
equally determined to ensure that stimulative policies do not
rekindle inflation that is back under control and below the
official 4 percent target after a two-year tightening campaign.
Still, some analysts argued that more action may be needed.
"There is weakness in domestic demand and that should be a
wake-up to policymakers to do more to stimulate domestic
demand," Darius Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole-CIB
in Hong Kong, said. "Domestic demand is weak and that means we
could see GDP growth start to slow."
China is likely to see its slowest year of economic growth
in a decade in 2012, according to the consensus forecast of 8.4
percent in a Reuters poll.
WRONG-FOOTED
Trade was the first of a flurry of economic indicators to be
released this week - inflation, producer prices, industrial
output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are all due on
Friday - which had been expected to show a month-on-month
improvement in both foreign and domestic demand.
Trade figures from the second quarter tend to give a clearer
picture of the emerging trend for the year, given the volatility
in first-quarter numbers distorted annually by shifts in the
Lunar New Year holidays.
But there are signs that the final numbers released on
Thursday have caught policymakers wrong-footed.
"As recently as April 27, Premier Wen Jiabao said that
China's export and import growth had picked up to 12.7 percent
and 8.3 percent year-on-year for the period April 11-20. The
full-month data released today is much weaker than that, putting
further pressure on authorities to loosen policy," economists at
Nomura said in a note to clients.
Hurt by a recession in Europe and a patchy economic recovery
in the United States - China's two biggest trading partners
-export growth has slumped to single-digit levels this year, a
long way from growth of more than 20 percent seen in 2010.
The just-concluded Canton Fair, a bi-annual export trade
fair widely considered a barometer of China's export growth, saw
the value of signed export deals shrink 2.3 percent from a year
ago, the first annual drop since the global financial crisis,
which has fanned worries over the strength of world demand.
China's export sector dragged on the economy in the first
quarter of 2012, with net exports subtracting 0.8 percentage
points from GDP, which grew at its slowest annual rate in nearly
three years at 8.1 percent.
China's manufacturers had shown signs of improvement in
April, with export orders ticking up and output gathering pace
among bigger plants in the country's vast factory sector,
according to surveys of purchasing managers last week.
"What the PMI is definitely telling us is that things are
getting better, but what the PMI never tells us is where things
are getting better from," Thornton at IHS said.
"There's a lot of fluidity here. Whether you could draw a
sharp line under Q1 and say it was the weakest is up for debate.
I think Q1 and Q2 will be weaker than Q3 and Q4. We're just
waiting to see how that plays out. We are at the bottom I think
and things are looking like they will start to turn, but they
clearly haven't turned that quickly."