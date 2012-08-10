* Exports +1.0 pct yr/yr (forecast +8.6 pct) vs +11.3 pct in June

* Imports +4.7 pct yr/yr (forecast +7.2 pct) vs +6.3 pct in June

* Trade surplus $25.1 bln (forecast +34.3 bln) vs $31.7 bln in June

* Weak monthly data boosts expectations of further stimulus

By Nick Edwards and Xiaoyi Shao

BEIJING, Aug 10 China's July exports rose just 1 percent from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts by a big margin and adding to a downbeat set of monthly data that has boosted expectations of fresh government action to shore up the economy.

Fear of faltering demand from China's two biggest foreign customers - the European Union and United States - had seen economists peg back their consensus call for annual export growth to a three-month low of 8.6 percent in a Reuters poll last week.

Instead, the 1 percent rise is the weakest since January, when exports fell, and marked a big pullback from annual growth in June of more than 11 percent. Shipments to the European Union dropped more than 16 percent.

July imports rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, the weakest pace since April and also well short of expectations for an increase of 7.2 percent.

"China will not escape from the global slowdown," said Banny Lam, China economist at CCB International in Hong Kong. He said that the central bank might cut the amount banks must hold as reserves, which frees up cash that they could use for lending, as early as this weekend.

Ahead of the data, China Vice Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng had told reporters it would be a challenge for China to meet its 10 percent trade growth target in the second half of the year. Just last month, the ministry had said it was confident of meeting the target.

Taiwan on Monday posted a fifth straight month of decline in exports in July, dragged down by double-digit drops in shipments to China, Europe and the United States, while South Korea's July exports were the worst in nearly three years.

Data on Thursday showed annual growth in China's factory output slowed to its weakest in more than three years in July, missing market forecasts. Other activity figures were also weaker than had been expected.

The first hard data for the third quarter has already led some economists to question the strength of what was in any event expected to be the start of a shallow rebound.

"Those looking for signs of resilience in China's economic data were merely disappointed yesterday, but they are going to be distraught today," Alistair Thornton and Xianfang Ren, economists at IHS Global Insight in Beijing, wrote in a client note.

"This complicates the prospects for an imminent recovery. With the export sector losing speed faster than expected, the government's current investment stimulus plan looks woefully inadequate," Thornton wrote.

Some expectations of a pick-up in import growth had been built on the basis that factories may be rebuilding inventories.

Surveys of purchasing managers across China had signalled a stabilisation of output and that the world's second-biggest economy had passed its cyclical low point.

However, the official government PMI for July had also shown that new export orders were falling at their fastest pace since November last year, indicating overseas demand may remain weak.

IN NEED OF PUNCH

Beijing has refused to describe its pro-growth policy tweaks since the autumn of last year as stimulus, calling it a process of "fine-tuning" - albeit one that has cut interest rates twice, freed an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for bank lending and fast-tracked state-funded infrastructure projects.

Fine-tuning has so far failed to convincingly arrest the slide in growth that has persisted for six successive quarters and which is likely this year to see China chalk up its slowest full year of growth since 1999, at 8 percent according to the latest Reuters poll.

Corporate news has added to the gloom for the Chinese economy.

Big manufacturers have joined consumer companies in warning of flagging sales in the world's No.2 economy, disappointing some investor hopes that the latest corporate earnings season might signal a turning point in China's slowdown.

Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest maker of construction equipment, said this week that it had begun exporting machinery it makes in China to offset the impact of softer demand.

New orders at China's shipyards, which are also vulnerable to the wider global economic slowdown, dropped 49 percent in the first quarter of 2012 compared with a year earlier, figures from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry show.

Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd reported on Thursday that first-half core operating profit fell 22 percent from a year earlier. Shares in the company that manages supply chains for major U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Store Inc and Target Corp, fell more than a fifth on Friday.

Barclays Capital downgraded its full-year China growth forecast to 7.9 percent from 8.1 percent after Thursday's data, although the bank's economists still expect the second half of 2012 to deliver stronger growth than the first half's 7.6 percent.

Other economists will wait and see before revising their forecasts, since July is typically one of the slowest months of the year for the economy.

China's Commerce Ministry said last month that it was confident of achieving the government target of 10 percent growth in total trade this year, though Commerce Minister Chen Deming said earlier trade would hit the target only "if lucky".

China's top leaders pledged last week to take steps to diversify export markets in the second half of the year to support an economy that saw its slowest pace of growth in more than three years in the second quarter.

China's economic growth in the first half of 2012 was fuelled mainly by domestic consumption and capital spending with exports a net drag on performance.