* Exports +1.0 pct yr/yr (forecast +8.6 pct) vs +11.3 pct in
June
* Imports +4.7 pct yr/yr (forecast +7.2 pct) vs +6.3 pct in
June
* Trade surplus $25.1 bln (forecast +34.3 bln) vs $31.7 bln
in June
* Weak monthly data boosts expectations of further stimulus
By Nick Edwards and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Aug 10 China's July exports rose just 1
percent from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts by a big
margin and adding to a downbeat set of monthly data that has
boosted expectations of fresh government action to shore up the
economy.
Fear of faltering demand from China's two biggest foreign
customers - the European Union and United States - had seen
economists peg back their consensus call for annual export
growth to a three-month low of 8.6 percent in a Reuters poll
last week.
Instead, the 1 percent rise is the weakest since January,
when exports fell, and marked a big pullback from annual growth
in June of more than 11 percent. Shipments to the European Union
dropped more than 16 percent.
July imports rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, the
weakest pace since April and also well short of expectations for
an increase of 7.2 percent.
"China will not escape from the global slowdown," said Banny
Lam, China economist at CCB International in Hong Kong. He said
that the central bank might cut the amount banks must hold as
reserves, which frees up cash that they could use for lending,
as early as this weekend.
Ahead of the data, China Vice Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng
had told reporters it would be a challenge for China to meet its
10 percent trade growth target in the second half of the year.
Just last month, the ministry had said it was confident of
meeting the target.
Taiwan on Monday posted a fifth straight month of decline in
exports in July, dragged down by double-digit drops in shipments
to China, Europe and the United States, while South Korea's July
exports were the worst in nearly three years.
Data on Thursday showed annual growth in China's factory
output slowed to its weakest in more than three years in July,
missing market forecasts. Other activity figures were also
weaker than had been expected.
The first hard data for the third quarter has already led
some economists to question the strength of what was in any
event expected to be the start of a shallow rebound.
"Those looking for signs of resilience in China's economic
data were merely disappointed yesterday, but they are going to
be distraught today," Alistair Thornton and Xianfang Ren,
economists at IHS Global Insight in Beijing, wrote in a client
note.
"This complicates the prospects for an imminent recovery.
With the export sector losing speed faster than expected, the
government's current investment stimulus plan looks woefully
inadequate," Thornton wrote.
Some expectations of a pick-up in import growth had been
built on the basis that factories may be rebuilding inventories.
Surveys of purchasing managers across China had signalled a
stabilisation of output and that the world's second-biggest
economy had passed its cyclical low point.
However, the official government PMI for July had also shown
that new export orders were falling at their fastest pace since
November last year, indicating overseas demand may remain weak.
IN NEED OF PUNCH
Beijing has refused to describe its pro-growth policy tweaks
since the autumn of last year as stimulus, calling it a process
of "fine-tuning" - albeit one that has cut interest rates twice,
freed an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for bank
lending and fast-tracked state-funded infrastructure projects.
Fine-tuning has so far failed to convincingly arrest the
slide in growth that has persisted for six successive quarters
and which is likely this year to see China chalk up its slowest
full year of growth since 1999, at 8 percent according to the
latest Reuters poll.
Corporate news has added to the gloom for the Chinese
economy.
Big manufacturers have joined consumer companies in warning
of flagging sales in the world's No.2 economy, disappointing
some investor hopes that the latest corporate earnings season
might signal a turning point in China's slowdown.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest maker of
construction equipment, said this week that it had begun
exporting machinery it makes in China to offset the impact of
softer demand.
New orders at China's shipyards, which are also vulnerable
to the wider global economic slowdown, dropped 49 percent in the
first quarter of 2012 compared with a year earlier, figures from
the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry
show.
Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd reported
on Thursday that first-half core operating profit fell 22
percent from a year earlier. Shares in the company that manages
supply chains for major U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Store
Inc and Target Corp, fell more than a fifth on
Friday.
Barclays Capital downgraded its full-year China growth
forecast to 7.9 percent from 8.1 percent after Thursday's data,
although the bank's economists still expect the second half of
2012 to deliver stronger growth than the first half's 7.6
percent.
Other economists will wait and see before revising their
forecasts, since July is typically one of the slowest months of
the year for the economy.
China's Commerce Ministry said last month that it was
confident of achieving the government target of 10 percent
growth in total trade this year, though Commerce Minister Chen
Deming said earlier trade would hit the target only "if lucky".
China's top leaders pledged last week to take steps to
diversify export markets in the second half of the year to
support an economy that saw its slowest pace of growth in more
than three years in the second quarter.
China's economic growth in the first half of 2012 was
fuelled mainly by domestic consumption and capital spending with
exports a net drag on performance.