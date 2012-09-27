* Move to save firms about $555 mln - media
* China growth seen slowing for a seventh quarter
* Government has rolled out a slew of pro-growth measures
BEIJING, Sept 27 China said it will suspend
administrative customs fees for the rest of this year, in a move
to help exporters and importers weather the global economic
slowdown.
From Oct. 1 till the end of 2012, all goods coming in and
out of China, as well as vehicles carrying them, will be free of
inspection and quarantine fees, the Ministry of Finance and the
National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint
statement released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, China will also abolish customs supervision
charges from Oct. 1 onwards, according to the statement,
date-stamped Sept. 18.
The move could save Chinese firms about 3.5 billion yuan
($555 million), domestic media reported, citing estimates from
the Ministry of Finance.
Rates for customs supervision charges vary from 0.1 percent
to 0.3 percent of the value of the goods.
Quarantine fees range from 0.05 percent to 0.5 percent of
the value of goods and some are charged based on volume rather
than value. The total value of goods inspected and quarantined
in China in the first half of 2012 was $793.4 billion.
Beijing has already rolled out a slew of measures to help
its exporters and importers facing the stronger-than-expected
external headwinds, including cutting red tape, easier access to
loans and faster refunds on tax rebates.
Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent in August from a year
earlier and exports rose only 2.7 percent, both missing investor
expectations. China's Customs Administration is scheduled to
announce September data on Oct 13.
China's economic growth has been on a downward spiral for
six consecutive quarters and economists in a Reuters poll reckon
it will extend to a seventh in the July-September period before
recovering in the last three months of 2012.
To boost growth, China has cut interest rates twice this
year, on top of three cuts in banks' required reserve ratio
since November which freed up an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for
additional lending. The central bank also pumped cash into the
economy via open market operations.
Beijing has also announced infrastructure investments and
launched subsidies to encourage consumer spending on
energy-saving products. A dozen local governments have announced
ambitious pump-priming plans of up to 10 trillion yuan in the
past few months.