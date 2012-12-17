BEIJING Dec 17 China will cut import duties on
a raft of consumer products, manufacturing equipment and
environment-friendly products in 2013, the Ministry of Finance
said on Monday.
A statement on the ministry's website gave few details about
the size of the duty cuts, but said more than 780 products would
enjoy lower import duties than previous most-favoured nation
tariff rates, with effect from Jan. 1, 2013.
Condiments, some infant milk powder, cardiac pacemakers,
robots for automobile production lines and lithium batteries are
among items on the list published on the website -
www.mof.gov.cn - which also said there would be cuts for some
rubber products.
The move follows a weekend policy-setting conference during
which Chinese leaders promised to make greater efforts to
improve the quality of urbanisation to help bolster domestic
demand in 2013.
The government has vowed to boost domestic spending to shift
its economy from relying too heavily on external demand, as
there are no clear signs of recovery in major developed
economies.
China's exports grew 7.3 percent in the first 11 months of
2012 from a year earlier, while imports grew 4.1 percent,
official data showed. The government aims for 10 percent growth
for combined exports and imports this year.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)