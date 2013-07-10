* China customs says outlook for exports is grim in Q3
* Exports fall 3.1 pct in June y/y, imports drop 0.7 pct
* Counters expectations for rise in both exports and imports
* Customs says June figures may reflect true trade picture
By Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 10 China warned on Wednesday of a
"grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports,
raising fresh concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy and increasing the pressure on
the government to act.
China's reform-minded new leaders, including Premier Li
Keqiang, have shown a tolerance for slower growth, while
pressing ahead with efforts to revamp the economy for the longer
term, but any continued slide in economic performance could test
their resolve.
The customs data showed that exports fell 3.1 percent in
June against forecasts for a rise of 4 percent, casting a shadow
over second-quarter GDP figures due on Monday that are already
expected to show growth slowed down to 7.5 percent as weak
demand dented factory output and the pace of investment.
"Next week will be a testing time for the government in
revealing just how much of a growth slowdown it is willing to
tolerate," Zhiwei Zhang, China chief economist at Nomura in Hong
Kong, said in a client note.
The fall in exports was the first since January 2012.
Imports fell 0.7 percent versus expectations for an 8 percent
rise, while China had a trade surplus of $27.1 billion, the
customs administration said, in line with the $27.0 billion
expected.
The Australian dollar fell about a third of a cent
after the data, reflecting worries about Chinese demand for
Australia's commodities, such as iron ore and coal.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index also
pulled back before recovering to stand up 0.77 percent in late
Asian trade.
The June export figures followed a government crackdown on
the use of fake invoicing that had exaggerated exports earlier
this year, and may now reflect the true trade picture, customs
officials said.
However the external environment remains weak and rising
labour costs and a stronger yuan currency were
discouraging exporters, customs said.
"China faces relatively stern challenges in trade
currently," customs spokesman Zheng Yuesheng told a news
briefing. "Exports in the third quarter look grim."
Exports to the United States, China's biggest export market,
fell 5.4 percent in June, while exports to the European Union
dropped 8.3 percent.
HSBC Global Research said in a note that the external
headwinds buffeting China will likely intensify, adding to the
risks facing the economy.
"Beijing will likely fine-tune policy to avert a hard
landing," it said in a note.
EXPORTERS GRIN AND BEAR IT
Most economists have cut their forecasts for 2013 growth,
but expect the government to achieve its target of 7.5 percent.
Exporters, meanwhile, said that they are feeling some pain,
but are muddling through.
"Business is still difficult. Things will not worsen a lot
in the second half, but neither will they improve a lot," said
Ye Lianghua, vice head of trading company Ningbo Cixi Export
Import Co Ltd, in China's prosperous eastern Zhejiang province.
"Now is definitely better than 2008 and last year. But
please, no more yuan appreciation."
Others noted rising labour costs, which could lead to
layoffs. That would be a worry for the government, which fears
social instability if there is large-scale unemployment.
"We still have difficulties in finding skilled workers,"
said You Zhongguang, vice manager of Ningbo Xingwei Plastic
Products Co., one of China's biggest exporters of cutters and
knives.
"The average wage is around 4,000 yuan ($650) (per month)
now. Our wages have climbed 10 percent so far this year. Our
business is relatively good, but the situation is not good for
all companies. Many workers have left factories because the
export market is weak."
Complaints about the strength of the yuan and the
possibility of job losses up the ante for Premier Li, who said
on Tuesday he was aware of the risks to the economy.
"Macro-economic control should be based on present
conditions and with an eye to the future to ensure the economic
growth rate and employment levels do not slide below lower
limits and consumer prices do not surpass the upper limit," he
was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying during a
visit to southern Guangxi Province.
"We must put more effort into structural adjustment, reforms
and promote economic transformation and upgrading."
Tim Condon, economist at ING Bank in Singapore, said 2013
economic growth of 7.5 percent was consistent with zero growth
in exports.
"So yes, my sense is that the target can still be met," he
said. "But the risks are tilting to the downside."