* Trade picture improves but not as much as hoped
* June exports +7.2 pct y/y vs 10.6 pct forecast
* June imports +5.5 pct y/y vs +5.8 pct forecast
* Trade surplus $31.6 bln vs $35 bln forecast
* Customs office sees export growth picking up in Q3
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 10 China's trade performance
improved in June but still missed market forecasts, reinforcing
expectations that Beijing will have to unveil more stimulus
measures to stabilise the economy and meet its 2014 growth
target.
Exports rose 7.2 percent in June from a year earlier, the
best pace in five months, but well below a median forecast in a
Reuters poll for a rise of 10.6 percent.
Imports also missed expectations, growing by 5.5 percent
versus forecasts of 5.8 percent, although they returned to
positive territory after a small drop in May.
China's combined exports and imports edged up just 1.2
percent in first six months of the year, data showed on
Thursday.
"For the economy to rebound in the second half of this year,
we believe more policy support is necessary due to the unsteady
recovery base," said Wang Jun, economist at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges, a think-tank in Beijing.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that economic growth
quickened in the second quarter from the previous three months,
but added that further modest government support measures will
still be needed. Beijing has set an annual growth target of
around 7.5 percent.
Since April, China has steadily loosened policy by reducing
the amount of cash that some banks have to hold as reserves,
instructing regional governments to quicken their spending, and
hastening the construction of railways and public housing.
Evidence has mounted in recent weeks that those measures are
beginning to have some effect, arresting a cooldown in activity
which saw growth slide to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the
first quarter.
The latest Reuters poll showed the economy probably steadied
in the second quarter, with annual growth holding firm at 7.4
percent as the policy measures kicked in.
But economists say the recovery still appears patchy, and
more stimulus may be needed to offset the downdraft from a
cooling property market on the broader economy.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer inflation cooled slightly
more than expected in June while producers' prices fell for the
28th straight month, signalling domestic demand remained
lukewarm.
Second-quarter GDP along with June retail sales, industrial
output and investment data will be released on July 16.
TARGETS IN DOUBT
The customs office expects exports to pick up in the second
half of the year in line with improving global demand, but
spokesperson Zheng Yuesheng said China will need to "invest
arduous efforts" if it wants to meet its 7.5 percent trade
growth target.
Analysts think it may already be too late.
"We think China could miss its target ...We expect combined
exports and imports to rise 5 percent in 2014 from a year ago,"
said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in
Shanghai.
China's exports were sluggish earlier this year but its
trade performance has gained traction in recent months, helped
by an improving U.S. economy and as the government gave
exporters more tax breaks, credit insurance, and currency
hedging options.
Exports to the United States, China's top export
destination, rose 7.5 percent in June, quickening from a rise of
6.3 percent in May, while those to the European Union, the
second most important market, grew 13.1 percent, compared with
13.4 percent in May.
China posted a trade surplus of $31.6 billion in June, down
from $35.9 billion in May.
Recent factory activity surveys, however, have shown a
marked slowdown in growth in export orders, indicating that
domestic demand may have to continue picking up the slack.
