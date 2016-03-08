BEIJING, March 8 China's February exports disappointed analysts' expectations, falling 25.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell by 13.8 percent.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $32.59 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 12.5 percent, and predicted imports would fall by 10.0 percent.

After missing trade goals repeatedly in recent years, China did not given a specific target for trade growth as it set out its key economic targets for 2016 on Saturday, reflecting deep uncertainty about the state of global demand. ($1 = 6.5064 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)