BEIJING, June 8 China's May exports rose 8.7
percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 14.8
percent, both beating analysts' expectations, official data
showed on Thursday.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $40.81 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May shipments from
the world's largest exporter to have risen 7.0 percent, easing
slightly from 8.0 percent growth in April.
Imports were expected to have climbed 8.5 percent, after
rising 11.9 percent in April.
Analysts were expecting China's trade surplus to have
widened to $46.32 billion in May from April's $38.05 billion.
Improving global demand has boosted exports for China and
other trade-reliant Asian economies in recent months after
several lean years of declining shipments, but investors have
been more focused on its strong appetite for imports,
particularly for industrial commodities such as iron ore and
coal which is boosting resources prices worldwide.
