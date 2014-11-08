BEIJING Nov 8 China's exports rose an
above-forecast 11.6 percent in October from a year earlier,
while imports rose 4.6 percent, leaving the country with a trade
surplus of $45.4 billion for the month, the General
Administration of Customs said on Saturday.
The figures compared with market expectations in a Reuters
poll of a 10.6 percent rise in exports, a 5.5 percent increase
in imports and a trade surplus of $42 billion.
September's surprisingly strong export growth of 15.3
percent led some analysts to question the accuracy of the
official numbers amid signs a resurgence of speculative
currency flows through inflated trade receipts.
Annual growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed
to 7.3 percent in the third quarter - the weakest since the
height of the global financial crisis - as a cooling property
sector weighs on domestic demand.
