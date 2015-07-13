BEIJING July 13 China's June exports exceeded
analyst expectations, rising 2.8 percent from a year earlier,
while imports fell by 6.1 percent, both figures handily beating
forecasts.
The totals left the country with a trade surplus of $46.54
billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs
said on Monday, compared with a poll forecast of $55.7 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by
0.2 percent, and predicted imports would fall by 15.0 percent.
(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)