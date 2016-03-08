BEIJING, March 8 China's February exports
disappointed analysts' expectations, falling 25.4 percent from a
year earlier, while imports fell by 13.8 percent.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $32.59 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on
Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by
12.5 percent, and predicted imports would fall by 10.0 percent.
After missing trade goals repeatedly in recent years, China
did not given a specific target for trade growth as it set out
its key economic targets for 2016 on Saturday, reflecting deep
uncertainty about the state of global demand.
($1 = 6.5064 Chinese yuan renminbi)
