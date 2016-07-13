PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, July 13 China's June exports fell by a more-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports declined 8.4 percent, also missing estimates.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $48.11 billion for the month, compared with $49.98 billion in May, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected June exports to fall 4.1 percent, the same rate as in May, and forecast imports would decline 5.0 percent, after slipping just 0.4 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.