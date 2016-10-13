BEIJING Oct 13 China's September exports fell
10 percent from a year earlier, far more than markets had
expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent after an
encouraging bump up in August, official data showed on Thursday.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $41.99 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
China's exports in the first nine months of the year fell
7.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, while imports
dropped 8.2 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected imports to rise 1
percent, after unexpectedly expanding 1.5 percent in August for
the first time in nearly two years on stronger demand for coal,
iron ore and other resources which are feeding a construction
boom.
Exports had been expected to fall 3 percent, slightly worse
than in August as global demand for Asian goods remains
stubbornly weak.
Analysts had expected the trade surplus to expand to $53
billion in September from August's $52.05 billion.
