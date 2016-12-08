BEIJING Dec 8 China's November exports rose
unexpectedly by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports
expanded 6.7 percent on strong demand for commodities from coal
to iron ore, official data showed on Thursday.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $44.61 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
Exports in the first 11 months of the year fell 7.5 percent
from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 6.2
percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November exports to
have fallen 5.0 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from
a 7.3 percent contraction in October but pointing to
persistently sluggish global demand.
Imports were expected to have dropped 1.3 percent, after
falling 1.4 percent in October.
The trade surplus was forecast to have shrunk to $46.30
billion in November, versus October's $49.06 billion.
China, the world's largest trading nation, could be heavily
exposed to protectionist measures next year if U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump follows through on campaign pledges
to brand it a currency manipulator and impose heavy tariffs on
imports of Chinese goods.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Kim Coghill)