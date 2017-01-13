BEIJING Jan 13 China's December exports fell by
a more-than-expected 6.1 percent from a year earlier, while
imports beat forecasts slightly, growing 3.1 percent on strong
demand for commodities from coal to iron ore, official data
showed on Friday.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $40.82 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
Exports in all of 2016 fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier,
while imports slid 5.5 percent. China's Jan-Dec trade surplus
was $509.96 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December exports to
have fallen 3.5 percent on-year, a contraction from an
unexpectedly 0.1 percent rise in November and pointing to
persistently sluggish global demand.
Imports were expected to have grown for a second month but
at a slower pace of 2.7 percent, after soaring 6.7 percent in
November.
The trade surplus was forecast to have climbed to $46.50
billion in December, versus November's $44.61 billion, with
growing attention on its large trade surplus with the United
States.
China, the world's largest trading nation, could be heavily
exposed to protectionist measures this year if U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump follows through on campaign pledges
to brand it a currency manipulator and impose heavy tariffs on
imports of Chinese goods.
