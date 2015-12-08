* Jan-Nov iron ore imports rise 1.3 pct
* Top miners boost supplies to China, lead to higher imports
* Steel exports ease in Nov, but Jan-Nov surge 22 pct on yr
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 Chinese iron ore imports surged
22 percent in November from a year earlier, customs data showed,
as big miners in Australia and Brazil won market share even as
steel output cuts push the price of the raw material lower.
November shipments rose to 82.13 million tonnes, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed, also up 8.8
percent from the previous month, although imports for the first
11 months were up just 1.3 percent from a year ago.
Cooling economic growth in China, the world's top producer
of steel, has already hit industrial demand and steel mills are
expected to step up production cutbacks as losses deepen.
"We aren't seeing any restocking activity going on now but
certainly the additional growth that we continue to see in
capacity in Australia is lending itself to stronger imports and
the continued closure of domestic iron ore mines in China is
supporting that," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist
with ANZ.
"There would certainly be a component of opportunistic
buying, but considering the weakness in the steel market in
China, it's hard to see how that type of support would be
sustainable."
Shanghai steel futures have tumbled 40 percent
since the beginning of this year. Slower demand from China and
rising supplies from top miners have dragged down spot iron ore
prices .IO62-CNI=SI by 45 percent so far this year.
China's crude steel output will fall for a second straight
year in 2016, as a cooling economy hurts demand in the world's
top producer, underscoring the bleak outlook for the steel and
iron ore sectors.
Steel product exports slid 1.1 percent to 9.61 million
tonnes in November from a year ago, but total exports for the
first eleven months jumped 21.7 percent to 101.7 million tonnes
from a year ago.
Weak domestic demand has driven Chinese steel mills to boost
sales abroad.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin)