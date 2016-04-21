(Corrects to piped natural gas, from LNG, in headline and first paragraph. Adds LNG imports.)

BEIJING, April 21 China's imports of piped natural gas jumped 37.7 percent year on year to 2.72 million tonnes in March, the country's General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

March imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) grew 27.4 percent on year to 1.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)