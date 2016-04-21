UPDATE 8-Oil rises above $52 as Saudis, Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices, adds quote paras 5-6)
(Corrects to piped natural gas, from LNG, in headline and first paragraph. Adds LNG imports.)
BEIJING, April 21 China's imports of piped natural gas jumped 37.7 percent year on year to 2.72 million tonnes in March, the country's General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
March imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) grew 27.4 percent on year to 1.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices, adds quote paras 5-6)
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday authorities plan no "artificial measures" to control the rouble exchange rate.