* Q1 copper imports at 1.43 million tonnes, up 30.1 percent
* March arrivals at record 570,000 T, vs 420,000 T in Feb
* Ores imports up 34 percent in Q1
* Aluminium exports down 11 percent in Q1
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, April 13 China's copper arrivals hit
a record in March, pushing up total imports 30.1 percent in the
first quarter from last year, after price differentials between
domestic and international markets favoured imports in previous
months.
Arrivals of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and
semi-finished copper products reached 1.43 million tonnes in
January to March, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed on Wednesday.
In March, imports were at a monthly record 570,000 tonnes
versus the previous record 536,000 tonnes in January 2014. That
rose 35.7 percent from the Lunar New Year holiday month of
February and 39 percent higher from a year earlier.
March imports also reflected that importers had scheduled
more shipments for expected seasonal demand in April and May,
said traders.
Still, high imports in the first quarter did not reflect
domestic demand as the growth in world's second-largest economy
has slowed, said traders. Imports added supply pressure in the
country, prompting Chinese smelters to consider raising exports.
"Strong imports were because of good arbitrage ratios. Price
differentials between Chinese prices and the LME favoured
imports in March, as well as in the whole first quarter mostly,"
said Zhou Jie, a trade manager at China International Futures
(Shanghai).
Credit had increased to the market in March from the
previous two months, supporting importers' buying, he added.
Zhou said imports in April may stay strong, but that could
be off March's record as credit currently was not as good as
last month.
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities also sees lower
imports in April due to high inventories in China.
Refined copper stocks monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange CU-STX-SGH hit a record on March 18, though they have
dropped since.
Domestic demand for spot refined copper has improved from
the past two months as factories bought more metal for the peak
production season in April and May, said a trader at a
state-owned smelter. The demand was still weaker than the same
time previous years.
Still, a trader at a large copper rods production plant in
the southern province of Guangdong said many small factories
were struggling with a cash crunch and did not have up-front
cash to buy metals, which has forced some to cut orders.
"Since last year, many rods sellers have asked for a
cash-for-delivery term because of fears of default. This year,
some power cables and wires producers are asking the same, which
means the cash crunch is extending," he said.
Imports of raw material copper ores and concentrates jumped
34 percent from a year ago to 4 million tonnes in the first
quarter.
Ore imports in March stood at 1.37 million tonnes, down 6.2
percent from February.
Firm domestic aluminium prices limited exports in the first
quarter as the prices have risen about 20 percent since
a record low in November 2015.
Exports of primary aluminium, alloy and semi-finished
aluminium products fell 11 percent on-year to 1.08 million
tonnes in January to March.
March outflows were 420,000 tonnes, up 50 percent from
February 2016 and 16.7 percent higher than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Michael Perry)