BEIJING, May 23 China raised its imports of iron
ore from North Korea in April to the highest level since August
2014, but bought no coal for a second month after Beijing halted
coal shipments from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data
showed on Tuesday.
The data came as total imports of North Korean goods in
April fell below $100 million to a multi-year low, accelerating
a months-long decline.
The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of
major commodities between the two nations:
April m-on-m yr-on-yr March April
2017 % change % change 2017 2016
Imports
Coal - - - - 1.53 mln
Iron ore 285,490 +10 +158.4 259,477 110,618
Exports
Ethanol 2,109 -12.1 163.0 2,398 803
Gasoline 13,496 -5.9 +10 14,336 12,302
Diesel 2,606 -59.96 -78.5 6,508 12,135
Jet fuel 191 +44.7 +2.4 132 187
Other fuel - - - 8,108 -
oil
Fuel No. 995 +90.2 -61.85 523 2,609
5-7
LPG 68 -4.2 102.8 71 33
In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)