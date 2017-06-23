BEIJING, June 23 China's imports of North Korean
goods in May fell by more than 30 percent from a year ago, data
showed on Friday, the latest sign that China's ban on coal
purchases from the isolated country continues to curb trade
between the two neighbours.
The world's second-largest economy bought goods worth $123.8
million in May from North Korea, down 31 percent from a year
earlier and the third-lowest tally on records going back to June
2014, according to data from China's General Administration of
Customs.
The total was up from $99.3 million in April, the lowest on
record, and the second weakest total which was registered in
March.
The data indicates that China's halt of North Korean coal
imports on Feb. 26 has crimped Pyongyang's ability to raise hard
currency through exports.
Chinese exports to North Korea rose to $319.8 million, up
double-digit percentage rates from a year ago and April.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)