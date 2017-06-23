(Updating with detail throughout)
BEIJING, June 23 China's imports of North Korean
goods in May fell by more than 30 percent from a year ago, data
showed on Friday, the latest sign that China's ban on coal
purchases from the isolated country continues to curb trade
between the two neighbours.
The world's second-largest economy bought goods worth $123.8
million in May from North Korea, down 31 percent from a year ago
and third lowest on records going back to June 2014, according
to data from China's General Administration of Customs.
The total was up from $99.3 million in April, the lowest on
record. The second weakest total was registered in March.
The data indicates that China's halt of North Korean coal
imports on Feb. 26 has crimped Pyongyang's ability to raise hard
currency through exports.
China's iron ore imports from North Korea in May, at 233,508
tonnes and worth $13.4 million accounted for 11 percent of the
total for the month.
Chinese exports to North Korea in May rose to $319.8
million, up 11 percent from April and a third higher than in the
same month last year.
The data came a day after the United States pressed China
again to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North
Korea to help rein in its nuclear and missile programs during a
round of high-level talks in Washington.
On Friday, a U.S. official told Reuters that North Korea had
carried out another test of a rocket engine believed to be part
of its programme to develop an intercontinental ballistic
missile.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)