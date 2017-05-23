(Updates with details on iron ore imports, foreign ministry
comment)
By Josephine Mason
BEIJING May 23 China's imports of North Korean
goods in April fell below $100 million to the lowest in nearly
three years, data showed on Tuesday, after China stopped buying
coal from the isolated country and as calls mount for further
economic sanctions.
Neighbouring China is North Korea's biggest trade partner,
and the data indicates that China's halt of North Korean coal
imports on Feb. 26 is having an impact and curbing Pyongyang's
ability to raise hard currency through exports.
The world's second-largest economy bought goods worth $99.3
million in April from North Korea, the lowest monthly tally
since at least June 2014, according to Chinese customs data.
Previous data was not available.
That compares with $114.6 million in March and $167.7
million a year earlier.
A fifth of the April total was iron ore imports, which hit
285,000 tonnes, their highest since August 2014. That was up 10
percent from a month earlier and 2-1/2 times higher than a year
earlier.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging China to put
more pressure on North Korea to step back from its nuclear and
missile programmes, and lavished praise on President Xi Jinping
last month for efforts to do so.
At a regular briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing's actions were not aimed
at proving anything to anyone else.
"This is our international obligation as a responsible
member of the international community and permanent member of
the U.N. Security Council," she said.
Cho Bong-hyun, who heads research on North Korea's economy
at IBK Bank in Seoul, said China's imports from North Korea were
likely to continue to decline due to Pyongyang's repeated
missile tests and the suspension of coal shipments to China.
"This won't be disastrous for North Korea, but it will
obviously hurt North Korea because it tends to export goods to
China worth around $3 billion per year," he said.
The value of imports from North Korea has fallen
month-on-month since December, the data showed.
CHINESE SALES DOWN AS WELL
China's exports to North Korea eased to $288.2 million in
April, down 12 percent from March. Exports for the first four
months of the year were up 32 percent at $1 billion.
Diesel shipments to North Korea in April more than halved
from March to 2,606 tonnes and gasoline sales dropped 6 percent
to 13,496 tonnes. North Korea gets most of its oil needs from
China.
Crude oil exports from China to North Korea have not been
disclosed by customs for several years, but sources have put it
at about 520,000 tonnes a year.
Cutting off oil to North Korea for an extended period would
be a crippling measure that analysts have said they don't expect
China would take.
Pyongyang does not publish economic data.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its
east coast on Sunday, the second test in a week in defiance of
United Nations Security Council resolutions.
In a statement posted on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi urged North Korea not to violate U.N. resolutions on its
nuclear and missile programmes.
Washington has weighed tougher economic sanctions on
Pyongyang, including an oil embargo, a global ban on its
airline, intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks
that do business with Pyongyang.
China is North Korea's chief ally but has become
increasingly frustrated by Pyongyang's provocative behaviour,
but opposes any retaliatory action that would destabilise or
threaten the regime of Kim Jong Un.
Data released later on Tuesday showed China did not take any
North Korean coal in April for a second straight month, after
Beijing's ban of such imports following repeated missile tests
by Pyongyang.
China imported 1.53 million tonnes of coal worth $72.3
million from North Korea in April 2016.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Ju-min
Park in SEOUL and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Tony Munroe)