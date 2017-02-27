BEIJING Feb 27 China's trade deficit in
services narrowed to $20.9 billion in January from $26.1 billion
in December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
January's deficit was largely due to a $19.7 billion gulf in
spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge
more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.
China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion
last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)