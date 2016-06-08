* May steel exports at 9.42 mln T, up 3.7 pct vs April
* Jan-May steel exports up 6.4 pct to 46.28 mln T
* Iron ore imports in May highest since December
(Adds comment, iron ore milestone)
SHANGHAI, June 8 Chinese steel exports rose 3.7
percent to 9.42 million tonnes in May from the previous month,
customs data showed on Wednesday, as steel mills continued to
ship output abroad in sales that have raised global trade
tensions.
China also boosted its iron ore imports by 3.4 percent in
May to 86.75 million tonnes from the previous month, the highest
since December. Shipments climbed 9.1 percent to 412.15 million
tonnes in the first five months of the year, customs data
showed.
Chinese steel mills accelerated production amid a seasonal
pick-up in demand and higher prices, boosting appetite for the
steelmaking ingredient, with imports staying above 80 million
tonnes a month this year apart from the holiday season of
February.
Total steel exports rose 6.4 percent to 46.28 million tonnes
in the first five months of the year, according to data from the
General Administration of Customs.
China's robust exports have come under fire from global
rivals, who have accused it of dumping cheap exports after a
slowdown in demand at home.
"The pushback to steel exports has been more from the U.S.
and Europe which only represent less than 10 percent of total
exports," said Daniel Hynes, commodity strategist at ANZ.
"We're still seeing strong exports to the rest of Southeast
Asia and obviously the Chinese mills have a competitive
advantage into this region," said Hynes, who sees China's total
shipments again topping 100 million tonnes this year.
China's steel exports reached a record 112 million tonnes in
2015.
South Korea is the top market for Chinese steel, with
shipments reaching 13.5 million tonnes last year, compared with
2.35 million tonnes to the United States, according to data
compiled by MEPS consultancy.
The trade dispute over steel escalated after the U.S.
regulators launched on investigation into complaints by United
States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole its
secrets and fixed prices.
Steel surged 80 percent in late April from
decades-low prices hit in December last year, prompting steel
mills to ramp up production and some zombie mills to resume
output, complicating government efforts to cut overcapacity.
China has committed to curbing its steel capacity and
winding down weak state enterprises by taking new measures and
strengthening global coordination.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by
Richard Pullin)