BEIJING, April 23 China imported 300,000 tonnes
of sugar in March, up 43.9 percent from a year ago, and boosted
first-quarter shipments, customs data showed on Sunday, as low
global prices pushed up demand for overseas purchases from the
world's top sweetener buyer.
Producers also scrambled to buy ahead of the results of a
government investigation into alleged anti-dumping into top
exporting countries. China has extended the months-long probe
until May 22.
Imports in the first three months of the year hit 890,000
tonnes, up 47.7 percent.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Josephine Mason and Yawen Chen;
Editing by Paul Tait)