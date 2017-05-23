BEIJING May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of
sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year,
customs data showed on Tuesday.
Imports in the first four months of the year rose to 1.09
million tonnes, up 30.9 percent from the same period a year ago,
boosted by low global prices.
April imports were also down 37 percent from 301,709 tonnes
in March.
The decline was expected as refiners refrained from buying
the sweetener ahead of the results of a government probe into
alleged dumping by top exporting countries.
Beijing said on Monday that its probe had found rising sugar
imports seriously harmed the local industry, and imposed hefty
new tariffs on shipments for three years.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)