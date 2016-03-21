(Adds detail, quotes)
BEIJING, March 21 China's sugar imports fell in
February for the second month in a row after posting a record
year in 2015, customs data showed on Monday.
China, the world's top sugar buyer, imported 110,000 tonnes
of raw sugar in February, down 13.5 percent compared to the same
month last year.
Imports in January were also down 25.1 percent on year, data
showed last month, after reaching a record 4.85 million tonnes
for full-year 2015, up 39 percent.
Analysts and traders expected the drop because of rising
prices, restrictions on import permits, and growing stockpiles
have reduced the appetite for imports.
Demand for imports has dropped as global sugar prices have
risen more than domestic prices, said Zhan Xiao, an analyst at
Shanghai Buyun Investment Management, adding that imported sugar
now costs roughly 1,000 yuan more per tonne than previously.
Domestic white sugar on the Zhengzhou commodity exchange
traded at an average of 5,303 yuan ($818) a tonne during
February. Imports were an average of $379.55 a tonne, customs
data showed.
The country allows 1.94 million tonnes of sugar imports
annually at a tariff of 15 percent as part of its commitments to
the World Trade Organisation, while imports outside this quota
incur a 50 percent duty.
"The quota limit impacts the willingness of buyers to
import," said Han Xu, vice-president of futures research at
COFCO Futures.
($1 = 6.4809 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Adam Rose and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)