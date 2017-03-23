* Lower global prices attract Chinese buyers
* Total sugar imports for Jan, Feb hit 590,000 tonnes
* Large imports come ahead of dumping probe result in May
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, March 23 Sugar imports by China, the
world's top buyer of the sweetener, jumped 70.3 percent in
February from the year before to 180,000 tonnes, customs data
showed on Thursday.
That followed in the wake of large shipments in January,
with low global prices driving up demand for overseas purchases.
Imports during January and February reached a combined
590,000 tonnes, the highest volume since at least 2009, customs
data recorded by Reuters shows.
"The (import) margins in November and December were really
good," said a China-based trader.
The purchases were made even as import restrictions forced
many to store the sweetener in bonded warehouses until the
release of import permits later this year, added the trader.
The shipments come ahead of the results of an investigation
into alleged anti-dumping into top exporting countries.
China will extend until May 22 the months-long probe
launched last year, the government said this month.
