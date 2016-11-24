* Oct sugar imports at 110,000 T
* Down from 500,000 T in previous month
* Higher global prices have hit buying
* Low imports also expected in November
(Adds comment, detail)
By Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu
BEIJING, Nov 24 China's October sugar imports
dropped around 70 percent from the year before to their lowest
level since February at 110,000 tonnes, as high global prices
curbed purchases.
That was also down sharply on arrivals of 500,000 tonnes in
the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday.
China is the world's top buyer of sugar, but this year's
imports have fallen from year-ago levels after tight global
supplies saw benchmark global prices more than double
since the third quarter of last year, reaching almost 24 cents
per pound in early October.
"In the last two months the price was very, very high," said
a China-based trader, explaining the drop in October arrivals.
He declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak
with media.
Imports are also expected to be low next month as buyers
turn to local sugar supplies.
Beijing recently sold over 300,000 tonnes of sweetener from
its reserves in the first such auctions in five years, boosting
supply in domestic markets.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Joseph Radford)