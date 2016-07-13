BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
BEIJING, July 13 * China's exports denominated in yuan rose 1.3 percent in June from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday. * Yuan-denominated imports fell 2.3 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 311.2 billion yuan.
* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
