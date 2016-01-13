BEIJING Jan 13 China's exports rose 2.3 percent
from a year earlier in December in yuan-denominated terms, while
imports dropped 4.0 percent.
That left a trade surplus of 382.1 billion yuan for the
month, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on
Wednesday.
Dollar-denominated figures have not yet been published.
Economists had expected an export decline of 8.0 percent in
dollar terms and an import decline of 11.5 percent.
China's 2015 exports fell 1.8 percent year on year, while
2015 imports tumbled 13.2 percent, GAC said.
That left at 2015 trade surplus of 3.69 trillion yuan, GAC
said.
China is expected to post its weakest economic growth since
the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, adding
pressure on policymakers to take more steps to ward off a
sharper slowdown that could jolt global markets.
