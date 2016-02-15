BEIJING Feb 15 China's exports, denominated in yuan, fell 6.6 percent in January from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

China's yuan-denominated imports dipped 14.4 percent in January from the same month last year, the data showed.

That produced a monthly trade surplus of 406.2 billion yuan ($62.33 billion), the customs data showed. ($1 = 6.5167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)