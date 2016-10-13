(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Oct 13 * China's exports denominated in
yuan fell 5.6 percent in September from the same period a year
earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.2 percent.
* That produced a trade surplus of 278.35 billion yuan.
* China's exports denominated in yuan rose 0.4 percent in Q3
on-year
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.1 percent in Q3 on-year.
* Customs says China's foreign trade continues to face
relatively large difficulties.
* Customs says leading indicators show that pressure on exports
is likely to ease in Q4.
* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade
data later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)