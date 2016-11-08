Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING Nov 8 China's exports denominated in yuan fell 3.2 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday. * Yuan-denominated imports rose 3.2 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 325.25 billion yuan. * Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK