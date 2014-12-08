RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
BEIJING Dec 8 China's exports grew 4.9 percent in November compared with a year ago when calculated in yuan, Chinese state television CCTV said on Monday.
November imports were down 6.5 percent from a year earlier when calculated in yuan, CCTV said.
The CCTV report preceded official data that showed China's November trade performance was much weaker than expected, which is likely to fuel concerns about how quickly the world's second-largest economy is cooling. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.