By Nathaniel Taplin and Engen Tham
| SHANGHAI, March 16
SHANGHAI, March 16 China's trust firms, with
total assets of $2.2 trillion, are shifting more cash into
frothy capital markets and over-the-counter (OTC) instruments
instead of loans - blunting regulators' efforts to reduce shadow
banking risk.
By redirecting money into capital markets and OTC products
like asset-backed securities (ABS) and bankers' acceptances,
trusts are acting less like lenders and more like hedge funds or
lightly regulated mutual funds.
And the shift - a response to a clampdown last year on trust
lending to risky real estate and industrial projects - means a
significant chunk of shadow banking risk is migrating rather
than shrinking.
China trusts take in funds from retail and institutional
investors and re-lend or reinvest that money, often in parts of
the economy that struggle to obtain bank credit, like mid-sized
private enterprises or municipal industrial projects. As of
end-2014, total trust assets were 14 trillion yuan, according to
China Trust Association data.
Previously, people who bought into opaque wealth management
products, many of which were peddled by banks but actually
backed by trust assets, found themselves heavily exposed to real
estate loans. Trust firms' changing asset mix means these
investors may now instead find themselves exposed to high-yield
corporate debt (junk bonds), volatile stock funds or risky
short-term OTC debt instruments.
While this could help keep the wealth management industry
running, and by extension help the trust industry stay afloat,
it could delay efforts to properly price risk.
A Reuters analysis of China Trust Association data shows
that while loans outstanding grew just 8 percent last year - far
below the 62 percent growth in 2013 - growth in obscure asset
categories including "tradable financial assets" and "saleable
fixed-term investments" was 77 percent and 47 percent,
respectively.
FUNDING STRESS
Sources at two major trust firms, who asked not to be named
due to the issue's sensitivity, confirmed they were shifting
investment into the capital markets and OTC instruments.
An individual at one of China's top three trusts said that
in the past year his firm's investment in shares and bonds grew
30-40 percent and 50 percent, respectively - helping explain
where some of the leverage that has driven recent Chinese stock
and fixed income market rallies has come from, and raising
questions over how sustainable those rallies may be.
He said his trust had begun investing in ABS and bankers'
acceptances - tradable claims on a company's future revenues -
in January and October 2014, respectively, and would invest more
this year.
Issuance of bankers' acceptances, the riskiest form of
shadow finance, slowed for most of last year only to rebound
late in the year, while ABS issuance has risen rapidly over the
past year as China's formal credit markets tightened.
Chinese companies often use bankers' acceptances as a
substitute for cash, so an increase in issuances can suggest
businesses are under funding stress.
Net issuance of bankers' acceptances surged from the fourth
quarter of last year, and in January hit the highest level since
the first quarter of last year, eclipsing trust loans and
company-to-company "entrusted" loans as the largest net source
of shadow finance.
This could imply that regulators' efforts to squeeze the
shadow finance sector have been only partially successful. A
spokesperson for the China Banking Regulatory Commission
declined to comment when reached by telephone.
REINVENTION
While overall shadow finance growth slowed to 43 percent
last year, according to People's Bank of China data, this
'leakage' from one kind of shadow financing to another reduces
the impact of the regulatory crackdown on the sector.
Trust lending was by far the fastest growing form of finance
in China from 2004-2014. Loans from trust firms expanded by over
26 times from end-2005 to an estimated 5.5 trillion yuan ($878
billion) outstanding by end-2014. Total outstanding debt in the
Chinese financial system during that period merely quadrupled.
During that period, trusts were a vital financing channel
for local governments restricted from borrowing in formal debt
markets. But the explosive growth of outstanding trust loans
worried Beijing and prompted last year's crackdown.
Trusts have since struggled to reinvent themselves as
something closer to traditional asset managers or private funds.
($1 = 6.2623 Chinese yuan renminbi)
