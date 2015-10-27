BEIJING Oct 27 China's urban unemployment rate was 4.05 percent at the end of the third quarter, the social security ministry said on Tuesday, slightly higher than 4.04 percent at the end of the previous three-month period.

The government aims to create at least 10 million new jobs in 2015 and keep the urban jobless rate below 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)