SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 29 China will cap annual cash withdrawals of each UnionPay card outside the country at 100,000 yuan ($15,719) on top of a daily limit, sources close to the Chinese bank card operator said, to help combat money laundering and curb capital outflows.

The new rule, issued by the country's foreign exchange regulator, also put a cap of 50,000 yuan for overseas cash withdrawals for single card user from Oct. 1 to the year-end, the sources told Reuters.

The current rule only sets a daily withdrawal limit of 10,000 yuan per card.

The rule will not affect overseas purchase transactions with UnionPay cards, they added.

Chinese law prohibits individuals from transferring more than $50,000 out of the country per year, but overseas cash withdrawals via bank cards were a regulatory loophole.

Worries over China's economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of capital outflows this year.

The authorities have taken some incremental steps to curb capital outflows that intensified since the country's surprising yuan devaluation last month.

Banks have been told to bolster checks on foreign exchange transactions and identify "abnormal" cross-border fund transfers, according to sources.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the foreign exchange regulator, did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

